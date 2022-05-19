Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Released From Prison Early

Watch : Fyre Festival Attendee Screams for Food

Billy McFarland is officially out of prison before the expected end of his sentence.



The organizer behind the well-known 2017 Fyre Festival was released on May 19, his lawyer, Jason Russo, confirmed in a statement to NBC News. His lawyer also noted his early release, which is a little more than two years before the end of the original six-year sentence handed down to the 30-year-old in 2018, was due to McFarland earning "good time credit."



NBC News also stated that upon his release, McFarland is currently staying at a halfway house in New York City. In a statement issued to the outlet, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that McFarland was transferred from a low-security federal prison in Michigan in late March, with Russo explaining that his client remained in custody at a second facility before his arrival in NYC. According to the Bureau, McFarland is expected to remain there until sometime in August.