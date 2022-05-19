The Kardashians: Kendall Jenner Calls Out Scott Disick for “Villainizing” Her Family

Watch : Kendall Jenner Confuses Fans With How She Cuts Cucumber

When it comes to the blame game, Kendall Jenner is not down to play.



In case you missed it: During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel and Scott Disick got into a blowout fight over him not being invited to her intimate birthday dinner (which comes on the heels of him feeling "left out" of the family after his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged). Now, the May 19 episode is picking up right where they left off, with Kendall storming off afterwards and heading to sister Kourtney's house to vent.



"Scott's like, 'What's going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I'm not invited,' and immediately it's hostile," Kendall recalled to Kourtney and sister Khloe Kardashian. "He's talking through me the whole time, and I'm like, 'I don't do that.' I've been in enough toxic relationships; I can't stand it anymore. I shut off."

She continued, "So I stand up and I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' At the end of the day, it's really not my place," referring to Scott and Kourtney, she added, "it's about them two."