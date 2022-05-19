One Life to Live Actress Marnie Schulenburg Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Marnie Schulenburg has died after a two-year battle with stage four metastatic breast cancer.

The soap opera actress—known for her roles as Jo Sullivan in the One Life to Live reboot and Alison Stewart in As the World Turns—passed away on May 17 at age 37, her rep Kyle Luker confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

She's survived by her husband Zack Robidas—who acts in Succession and Sorry for Your Loss—and their 2-year-old daughter Coda. Marnie was diagnosed with cancer five moths after giving birth to Coda in December 2019, according to THR.

The late actress last posted to Instagram on Mother's Day, sharing that she was able to celebrate the holiday at home after being released from the hospital on May 6. The post showed Marnie playing in the park with her daughter and mother by her side, as well as a photo of herself reading to Coda in bed.