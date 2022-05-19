Brittany and Jason Aldean’s 4-Year-Old Son Sent to Emergency Room After Falling at Pool

Brittany and Jason Aldean just experienced a scary parenting first.
In an Instagram Story shared by Brittany on May 17, viewers learned that her 4-year-old son Memphis Aldean Williams took his first trip to the E.R.
"Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool.. two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.," she wrote alongside a photo of Memphis flashing a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed with an iPad and popcorn.
Brittany continued her post by thanking the "great nurses" and "one awesome doc" who cared for her son.
As for how Memphis is doing post the stitches scare? Brittany assured followers, "He's doing great… mama's heart, not so much."
Jason also took to social media to share the news by adding a photo of Memphis on his Story.
"Lil man had his first trip to the ER today," Jason wrote. "Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin."
Jason and Brittany—who tied the knot in 2015—share Memphis and daughter Navy Rome Williams, 3, together. Jason is also father to daughters Keeley Williams, 19 and Kendyl Williams, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.
Prior to welcoming Memphis into the world, Jason revealed that his son's name was inspired by his love for Elvis Presley.
"We had a notepad we were keeping different names on, Jason recalled while on Country Countdown USA in 2017. "There were a couple we agreed on, but only one that we felt was it. I've always been a big Elvis fan."
Even though Memphis' visit to the hospital had his parents all shook up (in true Elvis fashion), we are glad the "champ" is okay!