How Taylor Swift Celebrated Her NYU Graduation With Other Students

Watch : Taylor Swift Receives Doctorate & Speaks at NYU Graduation

Taylor Swift is never going out of style in her cap and gown.

The Grammy winner picked up her honorary doctorate degree from New York University on May 18 and delivered an empowering speech to the class of '22 (who were, no doubt, feeling 22).

The moment seemed straight out of Swifties' wildest dreams, with fellow grads seen cheering as she entered Yankee Stadium. She was seen in on TikTok video waving to students and holding up double peace signs, spelling out 22, while walking up to the podium. One fan wore a Lover shirt under their cap and gown, yelling, "I love you" to Taylor as she passed by.

A source at the commencement ceremony exclusively tells E! News how the superstar fit right in with NYU's class of 2022.

"Taylor really blended in like one of the students," the insider says. "Everyone was really accepting of her and having fun with it."