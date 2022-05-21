The Jaw-Dropping True Story at the Heart of Netflix's Our Father

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

Jacoba Ballard from an early age wondered if she was adopted. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed child just felt "different" from her parents, who had brown hair and darker complexions.

When she was 10 years old, Ballard's mom, Debbie Pierce, told her that she had been conceived by artificial insemination using donor sperm.

Pierce had gone to one of the top fertility specialists in Indianapolis, Dr. Donald Cline, in 1979. As Pierce remembers in the new Netflix documentary Our Father, Cline told her he'd look for a donor who resembled her husband among the medical students who provided sperm for his clinic.

Jan Shore, a nurse who worked for Cline for 13 years, recalls in the film going to the hospital across the street to pick up specimens from residents, tucking them into her bra to keep them warm for the walk back.