Halsey Shares Message on Roe V. Wade During Opening Night of Tour

Watch : Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak

Halsey's tour is living up to its powerful title.

The singer delivered a bold message in support of Roe v. Wade during the opening night of Love and Power Tour on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla.. During the song "Nightmare"—which is dedicated to young women—a video played for the crowd sharing various statistics related to abortion rights.

"Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures more than 99 perfect safe in fact performed today," the message began in a clip captured by Twitter user Vic @Stageworks. "Nearly 8 in 10 Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade."

The message continued, "Black women suffer from maternal mortality at rates three times higher than white women."

The video also addressed the limited access some people have to the potentially life-saving medical procedures and just how many are affected.

The presentation concluded by flashing the "Nightmare" lyrics, "So save me your prayers."