Halsey Shares Message on Roe V. Wade During Opening Night of Tour

Halsey's tour is living up to its powerful title.
The singer delivered a bold message in support of Roe v. Wade during the opening night of Love and Power Tour on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla.. During the song "Nightmare"—which is dedicated to young women—a video played for the crowd sharing various statistics related to abortion rights.
"Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures more than 99 perfect safe in fact performed today," the message began in a clip captured by Twitter user Vic @Stageworks. "Nearly 8 in 10 Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade."
The message continued, "Black women suffer from maternal mortality at rates three times higher than white women."
The video also addressed the limited access some people have to the potentially life-saving medical procedures and just how many are affected.
The presentation concluded by flashing the "Nightmare" lyrics, "So save me your prayers."
Halsey's political demonstration comes nearly three weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade was leaked online. The court's decision is expected to be announced in the summer and the final vote may change.
In response numerous celebrities voiced their support for the 1973 U.S. court case Roe v. Wade.
Nearly 200 artists—including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber and Demi Lovato—pledged their support for the #BansOffOurBodies campaign in Planned Parenthood's full-page ad in The New York Times on May 13.
"The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion," the letter reads. "Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion."
Other signees of the campaign include Noah Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, Tinashe, Storm Reid, Camila Cabello, Lili Reinhart, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Madelyn Cline and Paramore.
"We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers," the letter continued. "We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN."