See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Son Michael Celebrate His College Graduation From NYU

Michael Consuelos finally got an in-person graduation ceremony.

The eldest son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to his Instagram Story on May 18 to share a selfie before his long-awaited New York University commencement ceremony. The pic gave viewers a good look at the graduate in his purple gown and cap.

"My head was not built for these stupid hats," the 24-year-old captioned the photo.

Michael—who is technically a member of the NYU class of 2020—studied film at the university.

Although he earned his diploma nearly two years ago, Michael's official graduation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NYU honored the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 at the Yankee Stadium ceremony.

Back in May 2020, proud mama Kelly shared a throwback photo of Michael to honor the completion of his college journey.

"Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," she wrote. "Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!"