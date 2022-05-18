Nick Jonas and Shakira Explain Why NBC's Dancing With Myself Is a Must-Watch

Watch : Nick Jonas & Shakira Share Fave TikTok Dances & New Show

We're already a sucker for Nick Jonas and Shakira's new competition series, and it hasn't even premiered yet.

The pair is set to star on NBC's Dancing With Myself alongside Liza Koshy, and they gave E! News the inside scoop on what's to come during NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation on May 18.

According to Shakira, the premise of the show—groups of everyday people competing in a series of high-energy dance challenges each week—was inspired by the popularity of viral dance routines on social media apps like TikTok.

"After the pandemic, we noticed that there were so many people dancing in their living rooms and trying to express their love for dance," she explained. "So we thought this would be the perfect show to give the opportunity to a lot of people who aren't professionals—or who are professionals, everybody—to have access to a platform like this one, and to showcase not only the talent, but the passion for dance."

Dancing With Myself's contestants won't necessarily be judged on their abilities, either—more like their ability to entertain and be themselves.