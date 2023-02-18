9 Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis Playing Siblings in Scarpetta Series

Forget winter, adaptations are coming!

With the recent successes of House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Summer I Turned Pretty, it's a great time to be a reader who also happens to love TV. Those are just two of the best-selling books that have been adapted into recent series, joining an elite club that also counts Bridgerton, Big Little Lies and Normal People among its members.

And the rest of the year is jam-packed with even more page-to-screen conversions, including a crime-solving series that finds Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis playing sisters and Daisy Jones & the Six, the Reese Witherspoon-produced musical drama set in the 1960s starring Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough. Plus, Elizabeth Olsen is trading in her Scarlet Witch suit for an axe in an upcoming series that is sure to bewitch true crime fans. Oh, and did we mention Oscar frontrunner Michelle Yeoh is heading to TV as an actual goddess in the long-awaited adaptation of the graphic novel American Born Chinese? Sometimes, the pop culture gods give with two hands.