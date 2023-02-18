9 Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession

Fire up your Kindle and check out Daisy Jones & The Six, Chinese Born American, Kay Scarpetta and these six other books before they premiere on TV later this year.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 18, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVBooksCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentShop Books
Watch: Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis Playing Siblings in Scarpetta Series

Forget winter, adaptations are coming!

With the recent successes of House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Summer I Turned Pretty, it's a great time to be a reader who also happens to love TV. Those are just two of the best-selling books that have been adapted into recent series, joining an elite club that also counts BridgertonBig Little Lies and Normal People among its members.

And the rest of the year is jam-packed with even more page-to-screen conversions, including a crime-solving series that finds Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis playing sisters and Daisy Jones & the Six, the Reese Witherspoon-produced musical drama set in the 1960s starring Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough. Plus, Elizabeth Olsen is trading in her Scarlet Witch suit for an axe in an upcoming series that is sure to bewitch true crime fans. Oh, and did we mention Oscar frontrunner Michelle Yeoh is heading to TV as an actual goddess in the long-awaited adaptation of the graphic novel American Born Chinese? Sometimes, the pop culture gods give with two hands.

photos
The Bridgerton Books, Ranked By Onscreen Potential

So, to make sure you are ahead of the trends and can be that friend who says "I actually read the book first," fire up your Kindle or, if you're old-fashioned, make space in your bag because we have all the books you need to check out ASAP before they become your next TV obsession: 

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Daisy Jones & The Six

Based On: Taylor Jenkins-Reid's bestselling novel of the same name
Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Josh Whitehouse and Will Harrison
Premieres: March 3 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Imagine a faux music documentary about the rise and fall of a legendary '60s band (think Fleetwood Mac) starring attractive people and featuring original music with lyrics so poignant we wish AIM was still a thing so we could use them as our away messages. Prepare for sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll with a splash of Reese Witherspoon-approved sweet tea as the star serves as a producer.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kay Scarpetta

Based On: Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular series of the same name that has 26 books in total
Starring: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis
Premieres: TBD on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: If it's based on a book and Kidman stars in it, we will binge the s--t out of it. (See: Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing.) Add in the fact that the Oscar winner and Curtis—who bought the Kay Scarpetta book rights back in June 2021—will be playing crime-fighting sisters and it's already become our favorite new show of the year.

 

HBO
White House Plumbers

Based On: The White House Plumbers: The Seven Weeks That Led to Watergate and Doomed Nixon's Presidency by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Lena Headey, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer,  Judy Greer, Kim Coates, Gary Cole, John Carroll Lynch and Kathleen Turner
Premieres: March on HBO
Why We're Excited: Um, do you see that stacked cast list?! The limited five-episode series is expected to look at the events directly before, during, and after the Watergate scandal, with Harrelson and Theroux playing Nixon's political advisors (and inadvertent saboteurs) E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively. 

HBO
Love and Death

Based On: The series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Krysten Ritter, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel and Tom Pelphrey
Premieres: April 27 on HBO Max
Why We're Excited: Ax murderers, so hot right now. First, Jessica Biel played Dallas-area killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's true crime drama Candy. And now, Olsen is set to play the housewife-turned-murderer, a role her recent turns in Marvel's WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness definitely prepared her for. 

Disney Enterprises
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Based On: The Lightning Thief, the first book the beloved fantasy series written by Rick Riordan
Starring: Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp 
Premieres: Early 2024 on Disney+ 
Why We're Excited: Confession: While we loved the film franchise that starred Logan Lerman, we do think the source material is better suited for the TV treatment and we're so happy to be re-enrolling at Camp Half-Blood for more teen deity drama. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda is guest-starring as Hermes and we want to be in on the streaming service where that happens. 

Disney +
American Born Chinese

Based On: Gene Luen Yang's 2006 graphic novel
Starring: Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu
Premieres: TBD on Disney+
Why We're Excited: An action series about a battle between Gods of Chinese mythology starring future Oscar winner Yeoh and several of her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars? The only thing we don't like about this is that we can't watch it right now. 

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images
The Last Thing He Told Me

Based On: Laura Dave's 2021 best-selling novel of the same name 
Starring: Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Angourie Rice
Premieres: TBD on Apple TV+
Why We're Excited: The Alias star is returning to TV! Garner stepped in to replace Julia Roberts as a woman searching for her missing husband after Roberts had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict in this drama series produced by Reese Witherspoon. 

Amazon Prime
The Power

Based On: Creator Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name
Starring: Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Halle Bush, Toheeb Jimoh, Daniela Vega, Nico Hiraga and Ria Zmitowicz
Premieres: March 31 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Imagine a world in which every teenage girl in the world develops the power to electrocute people at will and it's something that can't be taken away from them. Now imagine if they learn how to awaken that ability in older women as well. Like Beyonce once asked: Who run the world?

Starz; Youtube
Three Women

Based On: The non-fiction bestseller of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and Sean Meehan
Premieres: TBA on Starz
Why We're Excited: One of the most relevant books of 2019, the series will explore female desire as it follows a trio of women who are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. While Showtime initially canceled the show despite production already being completed, Starz swooped in, answering our literary battle cry.

Trending Stories

1

Paul Wesley Files to Divorce Ines de Ramon Amid Her Brad Pitt Outings

2

Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies by Apparent Suicide at 49

3

See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on Red Carpet

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Paul Wesley Files to Divorce Ines de Ramon Amid Her Brad Pitt Outings

2

Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies by Apparent Suicide at 49

3

See Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel All Grown Up on Red Carpet

4

The Truth About the Murders That Inspired Every Onscreen Killer Couple

5

Rihanna Claps Back After Being Criticized for Calling Her Son “Fine”