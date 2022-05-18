Jesse Williams Thanks Grey's Anatomy Star Sarah Drew for Not "Disturbing" His Play With Her Tears

Watch : Jesse Williams NUDE Broadway Performance LEAKED!

Last time Grey's Anatomy fans checked, Japril was heading to Boston. So, what are these two doing in New York City?

Sarah Drew took to her Instagram on May 18 to applaud her Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams on his Broadway debut in Take Me Out. And according to the actress, the show put her in all the feels.

"Got to see this guy shine in his Tony nominated broadway debut last night on my way home from Canada!" Sarah wrote. "What a show! What a performance!"

Sarah went on to note that she laughed and cried during Take Me Out as "It was moving and hilarious and heart wrenching." And while she shouted out Jesse for his "stunning performance," she gave a nod to Jesse Tyler Ferguson for bringing her to "joyous tears several times" as she watched.

So it seems Sarah has nothing but brilliant things to say about the Broadway production. As for her onscreen ex's review on Sarah as an audience member? He gave her applause for not crying too much.

"Love youuu!!," Jesse commented under her Instagram post. "And thanks for not disturbing the show with your joyful weeping!!!!"