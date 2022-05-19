Tristan Thompson Reveals Khloe Kardashian Dig That Got a Fan Ejected From NBA Game

Watch : Fans Will See Khloe Kardashian REACT to Tristan's Paternity Scandal

Tristan Thompson experienced a different kind of personal foul at one of his NBA games.

During the May 19 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the basketball pro confirmed that he had a fan removed from the Nov. 28 game between his then-team, the Sacramento Kings, and the Memphis Grizzlies over disparaging remarks made about Khloe Kardashian.

While reports initially claimed that the fan was making comments about the Kardashian-Jenners in general, Tristan told Khloe, "It was directed at you."

After Khloe pressed for more details, the NBA star revealed that the heckler commented on Khloe's past. Not satisfied with this vague response, the Good American founder asked, "Like what?"

As Tristan was clearly hesitant to respond, Khloe assured him that she could not care less, adding, "I'm not offended."

Tristan claimed that the fan accused Khloe of talking to "different basketball players," adding that Tristan was "just the next one."

Though Khloe laughed off the drama, she did note, "OK, he called me a wh--e, and said I date basketball players. I've had six boyfriends, three of them have been in the NBA. Thank you. How is that my problem?"