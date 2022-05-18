Why Gisele Bündchen Is "Grateful" Husband Tom Brady Lets Her "Take the Reins" in Their Family

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

It's a team effort. While Tom Brady is an MVP on the football field, Gisele Bündchen says she's captain of the family they built together.

Gisele, 41, graces the cover of British Vogue's June issue, published on May 18. In the accompanying interview, the supermodel got candid about how she makes her relationship with the NFL star work.

"I don't think relationships just happen," she said. "It's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is."

Gisele admitted that "it takes work to be really in sync with someone" and said this is especially true after you have kids. The couple has been married since 2009 and share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, as well as John "Jack" Edward, 14, Tom's son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions," she explained.