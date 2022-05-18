Why Fans Think FKA twigs Is Throwing Shade at an Ex in New TikTok

Watch : FKA Twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of "Relentless Abuse" in Lawsuit

FKA twigs is serving up a juicy blind item.

The "Cellophane" singer recently took a swipe at one of her exes on social media, leading to speculation she may have been referencing former boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

In a TikTok video posted May 18, FKA twigs is seen lying on the grass as she lip-synchs the words, "Did you know that I loved you." She added the shady caption, "when he's 6 ft+ looks malnourished with mummy issues."

While the 34-year-old didn't call out the ex by name, fans were quick to point fingers at the Twilight star, who is 6'1.

One TikTok follower commented, "That's rob babe," while another one added, "Twilight vampire was charity work babes."

FKA twigs and The Batman star dated for three years, and were reportedly engaged, before they split in 2017. At the time, two sources told E! News that it was the actor who ended things. One insider said the couple's travel schedules "took a big toll on the relationship."