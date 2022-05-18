Former University of Kansas Soccer Star Regan Gibbs Dead at 25 After Suspected Murder

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kansas soccer is mourning the loss of former student athlete Regan Gibbs.

On May 18, the University of Kansas confirmed on social media that the aspiring physician's assistant passed away earlier this week. She was 25.

"Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan," head coach Mark Francis said in a statement. "She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Director of Athletes Travis Goff added, "We are devastated to hear about the loss of former KU student-athlete Regan Gibbs. Our KU family sends our love, support and prayers to Regan's family, friends and former teammates as we all mourn her loss."

Gibbs played goalkeeper for University of Kansas from 2015 to 2018 and had the lowest goals-against average by a first-year goalie in Jayhawks history. The Washington native was also a part of two teams who made NCAA tournament runs.