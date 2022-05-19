Find Out the Kanye West Protégé Who Won The Masked Singer

A season of The Masked Singer that was equal parts controversy and competition finally has a winner!
After months of highs and lows, Firefly, Ringmaster and The Prince battled it out for singing supremacy on the May 18 finale.
To kick off the evening, The Prince was introduced with a "clue campaign" featuring a photo of Ryan Murphy, a Glee Club pin, a cat and a Broadway street sign before a rousing performance of Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."
Up next, Firefly's clue campaign included a basketball hoop, a keyboard and a button that read "5, 6, 7, 8" with the 7 in bold. She followed with a seductive version of Usher's "Bad Girl," which involved her performing right in front of the panelists' desk.
Finally, Ringmaster's performance of Sara Bareilles' "Gravity" was preceded by a clue campaign featuring a horse, a mouse dressed as a princess, a gold chain with the number 80 and a photo of Simon Cowell.
After the three performed, it was time for the first elimination of the night. When things were tallied up, The Prince was revealed to have received the least amount of votes and, thus, forced to unmask. He was unveiled as Glee and American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson.
And then there were two.
With the title on the line, Firefly and Ringmaster went head-to-head in a final battle. Firefly took a big swing and performed panelist Robin Thicke's hit "Lost Without U." The performance won the approval of Robin, who stood on the panelists' table and cheered in approval.
For her final performance, Ringmaster sang a version of Katy Perry's "Waking In Vegas" surrounded by showgirls, which panelist Ken Jeong called "star-making."
It was time for the ultimate moment of truth. After the final vote, the season seven winner of The Masked Singer was revealed to be Firefly. Before she could be unmasked, however, Ringmaster was revealed to be The Goldbergs star and former The X Factor contestant Hayley Orrantia.
After accepting her trophy, Firefly was unmasked as singer, dancer, model and Kanye West collaborator Teyana Taylor.
Teyana's win creates a reality-competition dynasty in her household, as husband Iman Shumpert won season 30 of Dancing with the Stars in November 2021.
The Golden Mask Trophy will look great next to The Mirrorball Trophy.
