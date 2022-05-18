Emmy Rossum Shares the Only Time She Skipped Her 28-Step Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Emmy Rossum because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have trouble sticking to a routine with your beauty products, let Emmy Rossum be your inspiration. She has been very consistent with her regimen for years. In her Vogue tutorial, the Shameless alum divulged, "I would say that I wash my face and do a nighttime routine every single night. There's probably only one night in my entire life when I didn't do it and I think it was the night I went into labor." That is understandable, for sure.
The Angelyne star shared her hair, skin, and makeup routine that has 28 steps and products she's been loyal to for 15-20 years. She also talked about her journey to embracing her hair's natural texture, explaining, "What I love about curly hair is that I think it projects a confidence. For so many years, I straightened my hair. I keratined my hair. I would flat iron and blow dry and kind of try to contort this into a different ideal of beauty. Finally, embracing my natural hair is something that makes me feel so unique."
If you're looking for some motivation, check out Emmy's go-to hair, skincare, and makeup products.
Emmy Rossum's Hair Routine
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler
"In the shower, I use Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler. I went through years of using 15 different products to try and get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to [the conclusion] that this is the one product that works for me."
This product has 16.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
The Curly Co. Collapsible Hair Diffuser
After scrunching her hair with a microfiber towel, Emmy used a diffuser, explaining, "This is the diffuser attachment that I use. I travel with it. It's really good."
This diffuser has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Emmy Rossum's Skincare Routine
iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist
"I'm going to start with iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist. I like this to refresh makeup. I like it on the beach. I like it any time you just feel you need to reset."
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant
"Next, I apply Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream."
This do-it-all cream is great for hydration and you can use it to shape your eyebrows or add some subtle highlight to your cheeks, according to the brand. It has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iS Clinical iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum
"Next, I'm going to use the Hydra-Cool Serum from iS Clinical. Having clear skin and having hydrated skin, really makes me feel confident, way more than even makeup. I would say that I wash my face and do a nighttime routine every single night. There's probably only one night in my entire life when I didn't do it and I think it was the night I went into labor.
Sisley Paris Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid
"This is a Sisley Fluid Eye Contour." Emmy applied this gently around her eyes."
This eye cream has an attached ceramic applicator and the brand claims that it smooths and brightens the skin around the eye.
iS Clinical Neck Perfect Complex
"This is a neck complex by iS Clinical. I have to be honest, I'm really obsessed with neck skin."
Sisley Paris Double Tenseur Moisturizing Gel
"This is a Sisley primer of sorts," Emmy said while she patted the product into her skin.
An Amazon shopper raved, "This product seriously is the best primer ever! It makes my skin look perfect. No more visible pores. No more separating foundation. Further I can visibly see the difference it is making in my skin it looks tighter and feels tighter. I know many people gripe about the price point of this product, but it's worth every penny!!! I can't live without it anymore. I also would like to say it is a lot cheaper than Botox or any other cosmetic procedure to address multiple issues at once."
Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen
"The most important piece of any skincare routine is SPF. This is Isdin Actinica."
This sunscreen has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Emmy Rossum's Makeup Routine
Sisley-Paris Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat Foundation
"I use this Sisley foundation. I do not use foundation every day, but if I have a Zoom meeting or I'm going out to dinner or a business lunch, I do like a little bit. Or if I just have a little bit of extra time, sometimes I just like to swipe it on. This is also super super lightweight, so it doesn't feel like anything."
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
"This is a Kosas concealer," Emmy shared before mixing the product with another concealer from Kevyn Aucoin.
"I am not going to cover my blue line. My blue line is something my husband really loves," Emmy explained as she applied concealer with a brush underneath her eyes. We met making a movie together and he was the director. He would never allow them to put on concealer on that part of my eye because he said it looked real and authentic. In fact, him loving that about me, made me love that about me."
Hailey Bieber recently recommended this concealer, which has 227.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint Satin Eye Shadow
"This is a Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint. I mix a pink and a more brownie brown. What I like about creams is you kind of can't mess them up."
Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil
"I use this Charlotte Tilbury pencil in Dark Pearl."
This pencil has 69.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
"This is the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler," Emmy said as she quickly curled both sets of lashes.
By Terry Lash-Expert Twist Brush Mascara
"Next up is mascara. I would say that mascara is probably something that I do every day. And this is a really cool mascara. I've used this for a couple years. It's a twist brush. I like to do two coats only on the top. I do one coat straight and then one coat curly."
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer
"This is a Benefit bronzer. I really like more matte products. I find that anything with kind of an iridescence, those little particles tend to make me break out."
This bronzer has 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 298.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush
"This is something that I've probably been using for 20 years. This is the Chanel blush. I used this on Mystic River. I like the apples of the cheeks to be pinker."
Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil
"Brows are something that I really care about. I've had to bleach, shave, tweeze, and do all kinds of things to my eyebrows. My eyebrows are back. They're happening. I'm just going to go in and use this tiny pencil right there. I went through a phase where I really liked to fill it all in and they just looked like two crazy Legos on my face. It wasn't that cute."
This pencil has 54.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter
"This is the Anastasia Clear Brow Gel," Emmy said as she brushed her brows with the gel."
This brow gel has 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, 197.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Emmy Rossum's Perfume
Profumi Di Firenze Vaniglia Del Madagascar Deluxe Edition Eau de Parfum
"This is my last step. I really care about how things smell. I love a little spritz of perfume. This is Vaniglia del Madagascar. I've been using this for 10 or 15 years. I don't like a lot, but I do like to do a spray and step through. I really just like to smell like a sweet cookie.
