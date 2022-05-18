This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reveals the Promise He Made to Mandy Moore After Wrapping the Series

Watch : Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us

For This Is Us co-stars Jon Huertas and Mandy Moore, it's goodbye for now.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Huertas, who played Moore's second husband Miguel Rivas for all six seasons, revealed that he and his on-screen wife made a very special vow as This Is Us wrapped production: "We promised that we would work together in the future."

For Huertas that was an easy pledge to make, telling E! News that "some of my best work in my career has been opposite Mandy Moore."

"She gives 100 percent all the time," he added. "Even when it comes to the cameras not on her."

The actors were briefly reunited in the penultimate episode of the NBC drama, as Rebecca Pearson (Moore) visited with late loved ones in a dream-like sequence before passing away herself. While many were moved by Rebecca's reunion with first husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), we found ourselves in tears over Miguel's final words to the Pearson matriarch.