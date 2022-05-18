Exclusive

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reveals the Promise He Made to Mandy Moore After Wrapping the Series

In an interview with E! News, This Is Us star Jon Huertas applauded his on-screen wife Mandy Moore for her work on the NBC drama, which ends May 24.

For This Is Us co-stars Jon Huertas and Mandy Moore, it's goodbye for now.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Huertas, who played Moore's second husband Miguel Rivas for all six seasons, revealed that he and his on-screen wife made a very special vow as This Is Us wrapped production: "We promised that we would work together in the future."

For Huertas that was an easy pledge to make, telling E! News that "some of my best work in my career has been opposite Mandy Moore."

"She gives 100 percent all the time," he added. "Even when it comes to the cameras not on her."

The actors were briefly reunited in the penultimate episode of the NBC drama, as Rebecca Pearson (Moore) visited with late loved ones in a dream-like sequence before passing away herself. While many were moved by Rebecca's reunion with first husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), we found ourselves in tears over Miguel's final words to the Pearson matriarch.

"I still can't get over it. After all these years, it's still you," Miguel said to Rebecca. "My favorite person."

This moment is just as important as Rebecca's sweet "Hey" with Jack at the end of the episode, as Miguel was a key part of Rebecca's life. (Don't forget, Miguel was dedicated to taking care of Rebecca in the later years of their life together, even as he declined from his own health issues.)

And Huertas has one message for fans regarding the Miguel-Rebecca relationship. "I feel like the Miguel-Rebecca relationship proves that there are going to be many love stories in our lives," he told E!. "I think Miguel and Rebecca prove each love story we go through is going to have success in its own right."

The series finale of This Is Us airs May 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

