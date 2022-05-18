TikTok's Remi Bader Shares She's Seeking Treatment for Binge Eating

Watch : Remi Bader Reveals Wildest Celebrity DMs

TikTok star Remi Bader is taking time to focus on her health.

On May 17, the content creator, known for her realistic clothing hauls, shared with her 2.1 million followers that she's entering a six-week outpatient program for binge eating.

"The past year and a half, I can't even explain how happy I am that I've gotten to the point where I am and that this is my life and that this is my job and I enjoy very much what I do every day. I really do," she began. "But the past few months I started feeling…things are getting worse for me of how I feel about myself, my body, my confidence. And obviously a lot of that has to do with my binge eating that I've said, back and forth, it's gotten better, it's gotten worse. But to be honest, it's gotten to a point where it's not getting any better."