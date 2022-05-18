Why Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Wasn't at Stassi Schroeder's Italian Wedding

Watch : Kristen Doute's 1st Interview Since "Vanderpump Rules" Firing

There was one Vanderpump VIP missing from Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Italian nuptials.

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute addressed why she wasn't among the well-wishers at her friend and former co-star's May 12 destination wedding.

Given Doute's absence from Schroeder's wedding pics, fans were quick to assume the former Bravo star didn't get in an invite. But Kristen clarified that she was actually attending another friend's nuptials.

"Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!" Doute responded to a fan comment on Instagram. "I'm soo happy she got her dream wedding."

Doute shared a series of photos of herself and her boyfriend Alex Menache enjoying Carlsmith Beach Park in Hawaii in a May 14 Instagram post.

Luckily, Doute got to be there when the Stassi and Beau initially said "I do" in a small ceremony in 2020, having put their Italy plans on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was lucky enough to be at the small wedding," Doute wrote in another comment response.