Watch Kenya Moore Pull an "I Don't Know Her" on a Certain RHOA Co-Star

Watch : Kenya Moore Pulls a Mariah Carey on Marlo Hampton

Kenya Moore famously said she's often mistaken for Beyoncé, but now she's channeling another icon: Mariah Carey.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star threw some major shade at her co-star Marlo Hampton, Mariah-style, during an exclusive interview with E! News at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation on May 16. "Who?" Kenya said when asked about the first-time peach holder. "Who? I don't know who you're talking about."

The two have been frenemies for much of RHOA's run, and while they seemed to be on good terms after a heartfelt reconciliation on a season 13 cast trip, it didn't take long for their feud to reignite once season 14 premiered earlier this month.

Kenya maintained her refusal to say Marlo's name during her chat with E! News, but it's pretty clear who she's referencing when discussing which RHOA castmember is this season's "villain."

"You can see who argues the most with everybody," Kenya said, "and who drums up drama for no reason. Or who feels really a need to hold onto a newly found peach after not having one for 11 years."