Does RHOBH's Erika Jayne Regret Throwing Garcelle Beauvais' Book in the Trash? She Says...

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' feud wages on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been at odds since the dramatic season 12 trailer was released last month. When Garcelle shared a clip from it to promote her new memoir, Love Me As I Am, Erika literally trashed the book and filmed herself throwing it in the garbage.

So does Erika have any regrets about the not-so-subtle dig today?

"First off, do you understand why that video was there? Do you understand it was a response to a post that she posted?" the "Pretty Mess" singer told E! News exclusively on May 17, adding, "So no, I don't regret it."

As for where they stand today, Erika shared, "Garcelle has her opinion of me and that's fine and it's really a question for her, not me."

Meanwhile, at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16, Garcelle shared her side of the story.