Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Calls Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim Romance "Opportunistic"

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn believes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's former relationship was all for the cameras.

During a May 18 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 33-year-old real estate agent shared that her co-stars' short-lived relationship "was opportunistic," adding, "It was a great storyline. I think that Jason did have genuine feelings for her."

Christine went on to say that she does not believe Chrishell had real feelings for the Oppenheim Group founder, calling their romance "one-sided," though she did note her co-star "was really uncomfortable" around her now ex.

"I saw the chemistry that Jason, you know, really liked her," Christine shared, "and radiated towards her."

E! News has reached out to Chrishell and Jason for comment and has not heard back yet.

Jason and Chrishell made their relationship public last July, but five months later, the couple called it quits, claiming they had different views on what their futures would hold.