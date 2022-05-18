Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Calls Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim Romance "Opportunistic"

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn believes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's former relationship was all for the cameras.
During a May 18 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 33-year-old real estate agent shared that her co-stars' short-lived relationship "was opportunistic," adding, "It was a great storyline. I think that Jason did have genuine feelings for her."
Christine went on to say that she does not believe Chrishell had real feelings for the Oppenheim Group founder, calling their romance "one-sided," though she did note her co-star "was really uncomfortable" around her now ex.
"I saw the chemistry that Jason, you know, really liked her," Christine shared, "and radiated towards her."
Jason and Chrishell made their relationship public last July, but five months later, the couple called it quits, claiming they had different views on what their futures would hold.
"Jason was and is my best friend," the All My Children alum shared on Instagram at the time, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
Five months after their breakup, during the May 6 Selling Sunset reunion show, Chrishell debuted her new romance with Australian musician G Flip, who she met while filming the music video "Get Me Outta Here."
After fans questioned Chrishell's sexuality, she posted a video message on Instagram explaining the "deep connection" that she and G Flip have.
"Again, I know this is new for you guys," she said in the May 10 video. "I understand that it's confusing, but I think it's an act of love to understand that, if it's not something that you know, of keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward. And I hope that you guys see that I'm the same person that you've been following this whole time. Like I said on the show, not a lot's changed."