Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to Fill in For Jimmy Kimmel as Host Recovers From COVID

Jimmy Kimmel’s pals John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will fill in for him after the late night host contracted COVID-19 for a second time this month.

Jimmy Kimmel is calling on some famous friends.

The Live With Jimmy Kimmel! host shared on May 17 that Andy Samberg and John Mulaney will fill in for him on upcoming episodes. Jimmy recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this month."

"I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN," the host joked in a tweet. "I am feeling fine—the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow."

John and Andy were originally scheduled as guests for the May 18 episode, with Cheryl Hines and Gang of Youths performing. The Saturday Night Live alums are currently promoting their Disney+ movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Previously, Jimmy shared he had tested positive for the novel virus on May 2. "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," he wrote, adding that comedian Mike Birbiglia would fill in for the remainder of the week. Jimmy shares Jane and Billy with wife Molly McNearney, as well as kids Katie and Kevin, whose mother is Gina Maddy.

Jimmy resumed his duties on May 9, captioning a photo of himself, "With the power of love and my WWE belt, I have conquered COVID."

While Jimmy is sick, it hasn't kept him from taking part in the ABC upfronts. The host appeared virtually to speak at the event, taking aim at Disney, ABC and more. According to Variety, he even addressed the Florida "Don't Say Gay" bill, joking, "We are one big happy family and if anyone in Florida asks—a straight family."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The host went on to pick fun at Netflix's potential inclusion of ads, a model utilized by Hulu and Netflix. "It feels really good to see them stoop to selling you advertising," he quipped. "Oh, everybody loves Bridgerton, right? How do you think they'll love it when it's interrupted by a Zyrtec commercial every four minutes."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC.

