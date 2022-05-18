This Is Us' Mandy Moore Gave This Warning Ahead of Series Finale

Watch : Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us

This Is Us continues to take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions.

In the second to last episode of the series, Mandy Moore's character, Rebecca Pearson, dies surrounded by her family. Suffice to say it was a heartbreaking moment for Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz).

But Mandy promises that the series finale won't be anywhere near as sad. In fact, she warned viewers not to expect every loose end to be resolved. "People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly in a bow with every single character and every single story need to abandon that idea," she explained to Entertainment Weekly, "because that's not the reality of life anyway."

In some regards, it has to be this way, she said, because the Pearson family doesn't just stop existing when the show ends. As Mandy said, "You finish telling one person's story and it's like, 'Yeah, but they have children or they will continue having a life. And their children will have children will have children. This story could just go on forever and ever and ever.'"