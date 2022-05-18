Kurt Busch's Wife Ashley Files For Divorce From NASCAR Star After Alleged "Tortious Act"

Watch : "WAGS LA" Stars Take Over NASCAR Race

It's the end of the road for NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley Busch.



According to court documents obtained by E! News on May 18, Ashley filed for divorce in Florida earlier this month, stating in part that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her filing, she also alleged that her now estranged husband "committed a tortious act." Ashley—who tied the knot with Kurt in January 2017—did not go into specific details about the accusation.



In the documents, Ashley stated that their relationship came to a head in early April, claiming that Kurt "cut off her access to their joint banking account, credit cards and all other forms of support." She also stated that Kurt "demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June, even though he has another home in which he can reside."

Following news of their split, Kurt released a statement to E! News. "I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," he said. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."