Kurt Busch's Wife Ashley Files For Divorce From NASCAR Star After Alleged "Tortious Act"

It's the end of the road for NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley Busch.



According to TMZ, who cited court documents, Ashley filed for divorce in Florida in early May, stating in part that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her filing, she also alleged that her now estranged husband "committed a tortious act." Ashley—who tied the knot with Kurt in January 2017—did not go into specific details about the accusation.



The outlet also stated that in her documents, Ashley explained that their relationship came to a head sometime in April, claiming that Kurt "cut off her access to their joint banking account and credit cards." She also stated that Kurt "demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June."

Following news of their split, Kurt released a statement to E! News. "I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," he said. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."