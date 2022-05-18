Kurt Busch's Wife Ashley Files For Divorce From NASCAR Star After Alleged "Tortious Act"

It's the end of the road for NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley Busch.
According to TMZ, who cited court documents, Ashley filed for divorce in Florida in early May, stating in part that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her filing, she also alleged that her now estranged husband "committed a tortious act." Ashley—who tied the knot with Kurt in January 2017—did not go into specific details about the accusation.
The outlet also stated that in her documents, Ashley explained that their relationship came to a head sometime in April, claiming that Kurt "cut off her access to their joint banking account and credit cards." She also stated that Kurt "demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June."
Following news of their split, Kurt released a statement to E! News. "I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," he said. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."
On the heels of their fifth wedding anniversary this past February, Ashley commemorated the occasion by sharing a photo of her and Kurt together to her social media. "Five years ago, we were married on this special island," she captioned the February 8 Instagram post. "St. Barts, you have our hearts."
When the pair exchanged vows in 2017, Kurt opened up about their destination wedding, calling it "perfect."
"Ashley and I chose our favorite island, providing the perfect beach setting and surrounded with our closest loved ones," he told People. "Eden Rock in St. Bart stands alone as our favorite place to visit, and we wanted to share our slice of paradise found with everybody." Ashley also added that the ceremony was "truly a fairytale."