Nick Jonas Reveals Who Daughter Malti's "Favorite Uncle" Is

What a man gotta do to be the favorite uncle of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl?
The singer, 29, revealed which of his three brothers—Kevin Jonas, 34, Joe Jonas, 32, or Frankie Jonas, 21—secured the no. 1 spot during the May 17 episode of The Tonight Show. While Nick noted all of his siblings are "amazing" uncles, he said Frankie is the one who takes the title.
"He's the favorite uncle by far of all the uncles," he said, playfully adding, "Well, he's the closest in age to the kids."
Nick and Priyanka announced in January that they'd privately welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate. On Mother's Day, the Jonas Brothers band member shared on Instagram that their newborn had spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit and that they were finally able to bring her home.
"It's pretty wild," Nick told Jimmy Fallon about becoming a dad. "You know, our little girl is home and what a gift."
In his Mother's Day message, Nick expressed his gratitude for everyone who took care of Malti while she was in the NICU.
"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way," he wrote. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."
Speaking of Mother's Day, Nick also revealed on The Tonight Show the gift he got Priyanka: a citrus tree, noting it symbolizes "new life, new things growing" and just simply "the beauty of citrus trees."
Considering Nick's older brothers have kids of their own (Kevin has two children—Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5—with Danielle Jonas and Joe and Sophie Turner have 21-month-old daughter Willa with another baby on the way), Jimmy wanted to know if he's been getting a lot of parenting advice.
"Yeah, it turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist," Nick teased, "doctor, all these Ph.D.s I didn't know they had."
But in an April interview for E!'s Daily Pop, Kevin told Justin Sylvester, he wouldn't be giving too many pointers as they each have their own parenting style. "I think everyone's going to do it their own way," he said. "You know, for us, it's their journey, we did it our way. Everyone has their own thing."
