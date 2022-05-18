Nick Jonas Reveals Who Daughter Malti's "Favorite Uncle" Is

Watch : Nick Jonas GUSHES Over Life as a Father to Baby Girl Malti Marie

What a man gotta do to be the favorite uncle of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl?

The singer, 29, revealed which of his three brothers—Kevin Jonas, 34, Joe Jonas, 32, or Frankie Jonas, 21—secured the no. 1 spot during the May 17 episode of The Tonight Show. While Nick noted all of his siblings are "amazing" uncles, he said Frankie is the one who takes the title.

"He's the favorite uncle by far of all the uncles," he said, playfully adding, "Well, he's the closest in age to the kids."

Nick and Priyanka announced in January that they'd privately welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate. On Mother's Day, the Jonas Brothers band member shared on Instagram that their newborn had spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit and that they were finally able to bring her home.

"It's pretty wild," Nick told Jimmy Fallon about becoming a dad. "You know, our little girl is home and what a gift."