Watch Chelsea Handler Pay Tribute to Joan Rivers as Inventor of “Eye Roll and Celebrity Smackdowns”

Watch : Chelsea Handler Honors Joan Rivers in Netflix Special

Chelsea Handler shared why you can't roll your eyes at a celebrity without first honoring the originator: Joan Rivers.

As part of her stand-up for the Netflix Is A Joke festival—which also featured Pete Davidson, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph—Chelsea paid tribute to the late co-host of E!'s Fashion Police by sharing how she practically invented the sassy, yet comedic act in entertainment.

"She started out as many of us did: working odd jobs to make ends meet," Chelsea said in a first look clip of the stand-up routine, which will hit Netflix on May 19 as part of The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up.

As seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek, Chelsea continued by recalling Joan getting her start as a tour guide at Rockefeller Center and as a proofreader at a New York ad agency. "She also worked for a brief time as a fashion consultant," Chelsea said, "a skill that would come in handy decades later when she formed the Fashion Police with her daughter Melissa [Rivers]."