Megan Fox Reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s "Vulnerable" Moment at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Megan Fox shared her thoughts on Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards after he dedicated his song to their “unborn child.” See her message of praise for the singer.

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly's BBMAs 2022 Tribute to Megan Fox & 'Unborn Child'

Megan Fox is showing her twin flame support.

After Machine Gun Kelly dedicated a song he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to his "wife" and "unborn child," Megan has shared a message to commend MGK's vulnerability.

"Baby- so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance," Megan wrote in a May 17 Instagram post. "You are magic."

During the May 15 event, MGK performed his track "twin flame" on the BBMAs stage. Before beginning the song, MGK noted, "I wrote this song for my wife." And halfway through his performance, the "Emo Girl" singer added, "And this is for our unborn child."

Following his performance, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted a string of thoughts about the raw moment, writing, "broke my heart to sing the end of that song."

In another tweet, MGK shared that the song was written in two parts, seemingly referencing the two dedications he provided during the performance.

"i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later," he shared. "beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."

The exact meaning of MGK's onstage dedication has not been confirmed. What is certain is that Megan and MGK are in full wedding-planning mode.

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly exclusively told E! News their nuptials are going to be "completely out of the box."

ABC via Getty Images

They also plan to keep celebrating Megan's 36th birthday.

"Well, it's my fiancée's birthday at midnight," MGK shared with E! News on the 2022 BBMAs red carpet. "So we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on planet earth."

In her May 17 Instagram post, Megan—who previously hosted the Travel Channel's Legends of the Lost —reminded the world that despite her glam Hollywood image, she's a nature girl at heart. "Vegas it's been nice but you are my version of the innermost ring of hell," she wrote. "Off to the wilderness for my birthday."

