Megan Fox Reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s "Vulnerable" Moment at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly's BBMAs 2022 Tribute to Megan Fox & 'Unborn Child'

Megan Fox is showing her twin flame support.

After Machine Gun Kelly dedicated a song he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to his "wife" and "unborn child," Megan has shared a message to commend MGK's vulnerability.

"Baby- so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance," Megan wrote in a May 17 Instagram post. "You are magic."

During the May 15 event, MGK performed his track "twin flame" on the BBMAs stage. Before beginning the song, MGK noted, "I wrote this song for my wife." And halfway through his performance, the "Emo Girl" singer added, "And this is for our unborn child."

Following his performance, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted a string of thoughts about the raw moment, writing, "broke my heart to sing the end of that song."