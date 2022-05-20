See Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian is a blushing bride for the third time.
Once again, the Kardashians star and Travis Barker are getting married, this time during a romantic ceremony in Italy this weekend.
Festivities kicked off on May 20, with decorations and clothing being delivered and set up in Portofino. Kourtney and Kravis even enjoyed a PDA-filled boat ride as preparations got underway.
On Friday evening, the family headed to a celebratory dinner in Portofino, with guests including Kourtney's sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner (along with her boyfriend Devin Booker)—as well as mom Kris Jenner.
The bride and groom's blended family is expected to come together for the destination wedding: Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis' kids, Landon Barker, 18 and Alabama, 16, (who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler) plus his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
The European nuptials come one week after Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., with the bride's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and the groom's dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses. On May 16, a day after the courthouse ceremony, the newlyweds confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos of the low-key day with the caption, "Till death do us part."
A source told E! News at the time, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love."
The pair—who got engaged in October 2021—first exchanged "I dos" last month during an impromptu, late-night wedding in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. However, Kourtney later revealed that the union wasn't legal as they didn't obtain a marriage license, joking "Practice makes perfect."
Keep scrolling to see every photo from Kravis' wedding weekend in Italy.