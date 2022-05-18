Nordstrom Rack Has Great Deals on Graduation Dresses Up to 87% Off—Here Are the Chicest Finds Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Graduation season is here! If you're a soon-to-be grad who hasn't quite figured out what you're going to wear to the big ceremony, don't worry. We've got you covered. We searched all over Nordstrom Rack to find the best deals on dresses that you can wear for graduation. If you're on a budget, you'll be happy to know we even found some cute finds under $50.
When shopping for a graduation dress, you definitely want to look for something that you can comfortably wear for hours. Graduation ceremonies can be pretty long, and depending on where it's going to be held, you may have to deal with warmer temperatures. Given the time of year, your best bet is to go for dresses that are lightweight and flowy like ASTR the Label's Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress. It's gorgeous, comes in several colors and it's on sale for $50.
We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals on graduation dresses from Nordstrom Rack. Check those out below.
The Best Under $50 Deals on Graduation Dresses at Nordstrom Rack
AFRM Ariana Sleeveless Dress
The Ariana sleeveless dress from AFRM features a dipped neckline and a gauzy mesh overlay. It comes in seven colors and patterns including classic black, floral and swirls. It's originally $78, but you can snag the Noir Berry Bouquet option for $17.
ASTR The Label Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
This lovely dress from ASTR The Label is a trending style at Nordstrom Rack right now. It comes in four colors including white and a pretty light blue. Nordstrom Rack shoppers say the dress is not only cute, it's flattering and comfortable to wear. Right now, it's on sale for $50.
Leith Ruched Sheath Dress
According to one recent review, this simple yet chic sheath dress is "perfect grad dress." That reviewer wrote, "It hugs my curves just right without accentuating anything I'm not particularly fond of. The fit is also perfect and true to size. I wear a size 18 pant typically but a large top and it worked perfectly for me for my graduation dress." There are 10 colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $35.
Maggy London Tie Neck Puff Sleeve Scuba Crepe Dress
This tie neck dress from Maggy London is so sophisticated and perfect for a graduation ceremony. It's currently available in three colors: raspberry, regatta blue and twilight navy. Best part is, it's on sale for just $40. Considering it's listed at $129, you're getting an amazing deal.
Love by Design Cross Front Midi Dress
Love by Design's Cross Front Midi Dress is so cute and classy. According to one reviewer, it fits like a glove and makes them feel like a "fashionable yet comfy Barbie." There are four colors to choose from including rose quartz (as shown here) and black. It's originally $88, but it's on sale now for $40.
ASTR The Label Tulip Hem Dress
This lovely tulip hem dress from ASTR The Label is lightweight, flowy and perfect for this time of year. You can get this in pink or yellow, both of which are gorgeous. Right now, the dress is on sale for $47.
Sam Edelman Strapless Bow Minidress
Here's one dress you can wear to the ceremony and the after party. This strapless bow minidress from Sam Edelman comes in black, "shocking" pink, cobalt, and ecru. It's originally $128 but is on sale today for $45.
Love by Design One-Shoulder Body-Con Midi Dress
This timeless one-shoulder midi dress is described by Nordstrom Rack reviewers as "gorgeous," "super flattering" and comfortable. There are a ton of colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $45.
Marina Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
This off-shoulder midi dress comes in three colors: black, red and fuchsia. You can choose to go with the classic LBD or go for something a little more bold. It's originally $129, but it's on sale today for $45.
Maggy London Pleated Neck Short Sleeve Sheath Dress
If you want to go with something totally classic, get yourself the Maggy London short sleeve sheath dress. It comes in six colors and it's on sale for $40.
Other Can't-Miss Graduation Dress Deals From Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor Jenna Knitted Short Sleeve Dress
If you have a little more room in your budget, consider this gorgeous short sleeve dress from Alexia Admor. According to one shopper, it has a Chanel-like elegance and fits well. It comes in ivory, black and pink, and it's on sale over over 60% off.
Calvin Klein Cap Sleeve Sheath Dress
Out of all the dresses we've seen, this Calvin Klein cap sleeve sheath dress is one of our faves. It's sophisticated, perfect for a graduation, and it's designed with a bit of stretch for your comfort. Right now, it's on sale for $53.
Eliza J Tropical Floral Mock Neck Dress
If you want to go bold with a pretty floral print, this gorgeous mock neck dress is a must-see. It's originally $138 but it's on sale now for $55.
Alexia Admor Rey Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
This fun and flirty midi dress from Alexia Admor is flowy, comfy and so cute. It comes in five colors including ivory, sage and red. It's originally $265, but it's on sale today for $90. It's a guaranteed compliment-getter.
Walter Baker Sandrine Dress
Walter Baker's Sandrine dress features trendy cutouts and a tie-back. It comes in navy, black, red and parakeet green, which is so pretty. The dress is listed at $228, but it's on sale today for $75. Such a stunner!
