Trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Shows Tatiana Maslany Turning to a Special Avenger for Help

She-Hulk has met the most formidable, daunting force in all of the MCU: dating apps!

The newbie superhero attempts to navigate the worlds of family, career and, yes, dating in her 30s in the new trailer for Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany stars as She-Hulk (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters) in the series,"a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," according to the streamer.

"I'm Jennifer Walters," Maslany says in the trailer. "I'm a lawyer. I have great friends. A demanding job. And a frustrating family."

That family, of course, comes in the form of cousin Bruce Banner (a.k.a. The Incredible Hulk/Smart Hulk), played by Mark Ruffalo. "Being a superhero is a trial by fire," he says in the trailer. "Who's going to protect the world, if not people like you?"

You won't like this family when they're angry!

After she is made the face of the Superhuman Law Division by her boss, Bruce works with Jennifer to bridge the gap between Jennifer and She-Hulk. "The transformations are triggered by anger and fear," Bruce tells her.

"Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing," Jennifer tells him.