Enchanted Sequel: See Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph’s Epic Stare Down in First Look

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph exchange fierce looks in Disney's new first look at the Enchanted sequel. Here's what to look forward to between the leading lady and newcomer in Disenchanted.

Watch: Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

Once upon a time, we got a new first look at the Enchanted sequel. 

Disney Studios tweeted a first look of Disenchanted—the magical sequel to Enchanted—showing an image of Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph mid-stare down. Amy, who plays the leading character of Giselle, is seen dressed in a royal blue gown with a peacock feather collar. Maya, who plays a new face in the franchise by the name of Malvina Monroe, is wearing a black gown with gold details. She tops the look off with a matching cape, red crystal necklace and crown.

The look between the two characters suggests there may be some bad blood between Giselle and the new character in town. But we won't know for sure until the sequel hits the Disney+ streamer on Thanksgiving.

Amy was previously seen sharing a smooch with Patrick Dempsey on the set of the new movie in New York on April 5, giving fans hope for a happily ever after moment to adore. Amy and Patrick, who plays Robert Philip, were also photographed on set in Buckinghamshire, England, in March donning fairy-tale outfits. Amy was even seen pushing a pram, hinting at a possible child for Giselle.

See Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Share a True Love's Kiss on Set of Enchanted Sequel

Newcomer Yvette Nicole Brown exclusively shared additional details of the Enchanted sequel on E!'s Celebrity Game Face in August. She teased that her character Rosaleen is "in a lot of scenes with Maya [Rudolph] and Jayma Mays." Jayma is joining the land of Andalasia as Ruby.

Disney Studios

Yvette added, "I will say this: If you loved Enchanted, you will love Disenchanted. That's a promise. And the music is bigger, better, bolder, wonderful-er, and we have a great time in Ireland shooting over the summer."

Keep reading for more first look photos.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Glimpse Into Giselle's Future?

How do you know what the sequel will be about? While fans will have to wait until the movie's release to hear the whole story, this photo of Adams pushing a baby carriage on set could offer a clue.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A New Chapter in the Fairy-Tale

Still, we can't help but wish we had a magic mirror to give us the full deets.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Dashing Dempsey

One thing is for sure: Dempsey is back and we're digging his on-set attire.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Charming Carriage

Who needs a noble steed when you have this sweet ride?

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Magical Land

The cast filmed these scenes in Buckinghamshire in South East England.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Picturesque Place

And it looks like a place straight out of a storybook.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Kingdom Far, Far Away

But does this mean that Giselle and Robert aren't in New York anymore?

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Stunning Setting

Whatever the answer may be, these set photos have left us feeling simply enchanted.

