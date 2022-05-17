You Need to See Bobbi Brown React to Influencer's Negative Review of Her Jones Road Makeup Line

Watch : "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!

In this world, there are shades of makeup and then there is shade in makeup.

TikTok influencer Meredith Duxbury is known for viral TikTok videos ranging from tutorials to product reviews and more. But one negative review has caught the attention of many—including makeup mogul Bobbi Brown.

In a recently shared TikTok, Meredith tested out What the Foundation, a tinted moisture balm by the brand Jones Road, which Bobbi created.

During her trial, Meredith took a very generous amount from the product's jar and slathered it onto her skin. After applying the product to her face with her hands, a makeup brush and a sponge, Meredith gave her honest opinion: "It's gonna be a no from me. I really wanted to like this though."

After posting her first review, Meredith tried again, this time using less product but was still not impressed.

"To be honest I really don't even see a slight difference," Meredith said while comparing her skin with and without the product. "The smell is also very overpowering."