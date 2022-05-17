You Need to See Bobbi Brown React to Influencer's Negative Review of Her Jones Road Makeup Line

In this world, there are shades of makeup and then there is shade in makeup.
TikTok influencer Meredith Duxbury is known for viral TikTok videos ranging from tutorials to product reviews and more. But one negative review has caught the attention of many—including makeup mogul Bobbi Brown.
In a recently shared TikTok, Meredith tested out What the Foundation, a tinted moisture balm by the brand Jones Road, which Bobbi created.
During her trial, Meredith took a very generous amount from the product's jar and slathered it onto her skin. After applying the product to her face with her hands, a makeup brush and a sponge, Meredith gave her honest opinion: "It's gonna be a no from me. I really wanted to like this though."
After posting her first review, Meredith tried again, this time using less product but was still not impressed.
"To be honest I really don't even see a slight difference," Meredith said while comparing her skin with and without the product. "The smell is also very overpowering."
That's where Bobbi's TikTok came in. In response to Meredith's hot take, Bobbi posted a video jokingly testing her own product using Meredith's method.
"I always love learning new makeup techniques and I learned one today," Bobbi explained before applying a very large amount of What the Foundation to her face.
"Hmm didn't really work," Bobbi quipped as an off-camera voice burst into laughter.
Users took to the comment section of Bobbi's video to address her reaction, with one viewer writing, "This is the best response ever; so wholesome yet so savage."
@justbobbibrown How did I do?? Applying Jones Road’s light to medium coverage What The Foundation ???? #foundation #foundationhack #foundationroutine ? original sound - Bobbi Brown
And it seems Bobbi isn't the only one who seemingly wants Meredith to take a makeup wipe to her review.
Some TikTok users deemed the influencer's first opinion not "fair."
"Not a fair review," one user wrote. "Your not suppose to use half the container."
Another user added, "If you aren't going to use the product as intended, why review it?"
Since posting, Meredith's TikTok has accumulated more than 12.7 million views and 7,000 comments.
So we suppose the lesson here is when it comes to some foundations and some TikTok drama, a little goes a long way!