Taylor Swift’s New Song for Where the Crawdads Sing Is Already Making Us Emotional

Taylor Swift's new song "Carolina" gets a major showcase in the new trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing. Come for the brooding lyrics, stay for Taylor's seductive vocals. Watch and listen! a

By Daniel Trainor May 17, 2022 9:48 PMTags
MoviesTaylor SwiftLana Del ReyCelebrities
Watch: Why Joe Alwyn Wants to Keep Taylor Swift Romance PRIVATE

Taylor Swift is giving us range.

In the new trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, we get to hear even more of Taylor's original song "Carolina" from the film's soundtrack. 

"You didn't see me here/No, they never did see me here" Taylor sings moodily as the mysterious story of Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is teased. 

"Into the mist, into the clouds" Taylor sings over sprawling images of North Carolina marshland. As the tension in the trailer builds, so do Taylor's lyrics. "If I make a fist, I'll make it count," she promises over a lush instrumental.

The trailer crescendos along with the song, as Taylor serenades "There are places I will never, ever go/Things that only Carolina will ever know."

Can this movie just be out already, please?

Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens, tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself in the North Carolina marshlands. When a local man is found dead, Kya becomes the main suspect in his murder.

photos
Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

Taylor was inspired to write "Carolina" immediately after she heard the novel was being adapted into a film.

"Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," Taylor wrote on Instagram March 22. "I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."

Based on what we've heard so far, we'd say mission accomplished. 

According to the film's director, Olivia Newman, Taylor wrote the song before the film was even made.

"It was before we had even shot the movie and when I heard the song, I couldn't believe it was totally so perfect," Olivia told CinemaBlend. "I think it is so beautiful and every time the movie ends and that song comes on, it captures the feeling you have at the end of the movie where you need to sit and digest what just happened. And the song is like the perfect transport for those feelings, it really sets the, exactly the right tone."

Why are we not surprised?

Trending Stories

1

Bob Mackie Criticizes Kim Kardashian for Wearing Marilyn Monroe Dress

2

Lauren Bushnell Recalls Hitting "Rock Bottom" After Ben Higgins Split

3

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

Hear the full version of "Carolina" when Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Bob Mackie Criticizes Kim Kardashian for Wearing Marilyn Monroe Dress

2

Lauren Bushnell Recalls Hitting "Rock Bottom" After Ben Higgins Split

3

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

4

Pirates Producer Addresses Johnny Depp’s Future With Franchise

5

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom