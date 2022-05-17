Breaking Down Keyshia Cole and NFL Player Antonio Brown's Instagram Drama

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Any romance rumors between Antonio Brown and Keyshia Cole may need a time-out.

Earlier this month, speculation spread on the Internet that the NFL player and the R&B singer might be dating after the pair were photographed together online.

The speculation grew when Antonio shared a video on Instagram that appeared to be footage of Keyshia's lower back tattoo featuring the initials "AB." He captioned the post, "You Ain't Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin."

Lo and behold, the Grammy-nominated artist saw the post and didn't sound too impressed with what was shared online.

"It was a little harsh," Keyshia said in an Instagram Live with celebrity stylist EJ King. "Maybe he doesn't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that. Even me speaking to him, he was like, ‘Do you want me to change the caption?' And I was like, 'No, no I don't want you to change the caption.'"