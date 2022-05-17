Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Selena Gomez's Saturday Night Live Impression

Watch : Selena Gomez Tries 'Manifesting Love' in SNL Hosting Debut

What can we say? She's just being Miley.

Selena Gomez did an impression of Miley Cyrus while hosting Saturday Night Live on May 14, and it looks like the "Wrecking Ball" singer loved the impersonation.

In case you missed it, Selena did the imitation during her opening monologue, when she told the audience that she'd asked Miley (one of her "oldest friends" and someone who's hosted SNL multiple times) for some advice

"She said, 'Just be yourself and have fun,'" Selena said in her best Miley voice. "And I was like, 'Miley is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.'"

Miley showed her support on May 17 by sharing a video of Selena's performance. "HELL YEAH I'M MILEY CYRUS @selenagomez @nbcsnl," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself wearing a tank top with the same phrase.