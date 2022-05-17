Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard Addresses James Franco's Visit to Their Penthouse

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard shared her take on the video footage showing her and James Franco in an elevator together the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May 2016.

During the on-going defamation trial between the actress and her ex, Heard explained that she was "close" pals with Franco, whom she appeared in two movies with, and felt supported by the actor amid her rocky, and allegedly violent, romance with Depp.

"He was my friend and he lived next door," she recalled of her relationship with Franco, while testifying on May 17. "And I had, frankly, exhausted my support network with my usual friends. I was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time that I could possibly get."

Elevator surveillance footage, time-stamped May 22, 2016 around 11 p.m. was shared with the Virginia courtroom, showing Heard, 36, and Franco standing together as they made their way to the actress' penthouse. At one point in the video, the actor lays his head on Heard's shoulder and she appears to place her head on his head. They then exit the elevator together.