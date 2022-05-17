Why Nick Cannon Reunited With Ex Jessica White for New Mixtape Cover

Watch : Nick Cannon Reveals SEXY New Album Cover With Ex GF

Nick Cannon teamed up with a face—and body!— from his past for his latest project.

The multi-hyphenate, 41, exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop on May 17 why he chose to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, for the cover of his brand-new mixtape, Raw & B: The Explicit Tape.

"When you have connections with people, when you have muses, when you have creative relationships, that type of stuff doesn't even come into play," Cannon told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love about the model—who he dated off and on from 2015 to 2020. "I talk with Jessica every single day and I have the utmost respect for her, all that she is."

Calling White a "creative, brilliant mind," Cannon said she served as more than just an inspiration for his latest musical output.

"Not only, you know, does she help in this project with the photos and all of that type of stuff," he said, "but she also even directed a short film and a video for this project, as well."