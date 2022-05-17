Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Brother Joe Gorga After Explosive RHONJ Reunion

Nobody does a Real Housewives reunion quite like Teresa Giudice.
However, even she's willing to admit she took things too far this season—at least when it comes to the heated exchange she had with her brother, Joe Gorga. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans watched as Teresa repeatedly called him a "bitch boy" during part one of the season 12 reunion, and while Teresa's not usually quick to apologize, that's exactly what she did after filming wrapped.
"I don't know why it got out of hand," Teresa exclusively told E! News at NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation on May 16. "I love him. I adore my brother. I apologized to him for what I said. And that's it."
The Giudice-Gorgas aren't exactly one big happy family, though. After all, Teresa and Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, made an actual pact to stop pretending they like each other during the same reunion.
The tension between the two has been building up for years, and once Teresa revealed that Melissa wouldn't be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, any good will they had was quickly tossed out the window.
Teresa, for her part, was "shocked" that anyone would care about being in her bridal party, she said. When she revealed the news on Watch What Happens Live, Teresa even urged viewers, "Please guys, don't make a big deal about it."
"I didn't think it was going to be a big deal at all," Teresa added. "And she said she's fine with it now."
The Bravo O.G. has yet to announce a wedding date or share any specific details about the ceremony, but RHONJ fans shouldn't expect to see any of Teresa's co-stars standing by her side on the big day. Several cast members—namely, Margaret Josephs—were critical of Teresa's relationship with Louie and Louie himself this season.
One could argue that Margaret was looking out for Teresa's best interests, but that's not the way she sees it. "I just felt like if Margaret was my real friend, and how she said she was concerned for me, she wouldn't have been doing what she was doing," Teresa told E! News. "My real friends that are concerned wouldn't keep going on and on and on and she kept going on and on and on. It's like, if someone told me to stop, I would stop."
Teresa added that all of the drama over Louie seemed to bring them closer together. "My poor baby," she said of her fiancé. "I felt so bad for him. I'm glad he's still around because he could've been like 'See ya.'"
Since that clearly wasn't the case, perhaps fans will get to see the couple walk down the aisle? Teresa wouldn't reveal if their wedding is being filmed, but rest assured, she has no plans to leave RHONJ anytime soon.
"I'm gonna ride it out 'til the end," Teresa said. "I'm excited. New chapter, new beginning. Of course, I want you guys to come along for the ride. [I'm] working on myself so I want you guys to see all that. I want you guys to be proud of me."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)