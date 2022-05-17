Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Brother Joe Gorga After Explosive RHONJ Reunion

Watch : Teresa Giudice APOLOGIZES to Joe Gorga After RHONJ Reunion

Nobody does a Real Housewives reunion quite like Teresa Giudice.

However, even she's willing to admit she took things too far this season—at least when it comes to the heated exchange she had with her brother, Joe Gorga. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans watched as Teresa repeatedly called him a "bitch boy" during part one of the season 12 reunion, and while Teresa's not usually quick to apologize, that's exactly what she did after filming wrapped.

"I don't know why it got out of hand," Teresa exclusively told E! News at NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation on May 16. "I love him. I adore my brother. I apologized to him for what I said. And that's it."

The Giudice-Gorgas aren't exactly one big happy family, though. After all, Teresa and Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, made an actual pact to stop pretending they like each other during the same reunion.

The tension between the two has been building up for years, and once Teresa revealed that Melissa wouldn't be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, any good will they had was quickly tossed out the window.