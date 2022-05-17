Wells Adams to Return to Paradise Alongside Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer

Watch : "Bachelor" Host Jesse Palmer Teases CURVE BALL on Finale

Jesse Palmer is going to be sipping piña coladas on the beach this summer—when he's not hosting Bachelor in Paradise, that is.

ABC confirmed on May 17 that The Bachelor star—who hosted the most recent season of The Bachelor—will host season eight of Bachelor in Paradise, tweeting a photo of him and bartender Wells Adams at the network's upfronts. This summer, the duo will head to Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico, where the show has been filmed since season two.

Following the announcement, Bachelor executive Rob Mills tweeted, "Please welcome @JessePalmerTV to Paradise! All ideas for his intro during the opening credits welcome!"

The cast for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

ABC hinted that popular Bachelor alums will return to the beach, teasing in the season eight description, "Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."