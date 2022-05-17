Jenny Slate Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Jenny Slate because we think you'll like her picks. Jenny is a paid spokesperson for Tillamook Creamier Ice Cream. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For a lot of us, the kitchen is a special place in our home, whether we are master chefs or food delivery enthusiasts. Jenny Slate told E!, "Cooking is my kind of go-to activity for settling my mind and feeling at ease. I also love the colors in a kitchen: my bowls and plates and pots all lined up as a type of practical decor. My kitchen is like my little lab where I create treats and feel peaceful!" Another reason why it's a favorite spot in her home? The ice cream, of course.
Jenny partnered with Tillamook Creamier Ice Cream for its Scoop Creamier Grand Sweeps contest, which is a chance to win a trip for two to visit the Creamier Ice Cream Headquarters.
Jenny shared her love for Tillamook ice cream, explaining, "Not only do they have 30 extra-creamy stand-out flavors, what is really special about Tillamook is that they have been making their ice cream (since 1947!) with more cream than industry standards require. They don't take any shortcuts and use no artificial flavors or preservatives – and I promise, you can taste the difference."
Jenny also gave E! a peek at some of the must-haves she keeps in her kitchen.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with Tillamook.
JS: I love my ice cream, so when I heard about the "Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream" and Tillamook's mission to share extra creamy ice cream with everyone, I knew I had to get involved. Everyone should check out ScoopCreamier.com to become a part of the PCIC with me! You can also enter to win fun prizes, and see if the Tillamook Ice Cream Truck will be in your city this summer.
OXO Good Grips Trigger Ice Cream Scoop
E!: Do you recommend a good ice cream scooper?
JS: I use the OXO scooper.
Jenny Slate Shares What's in Her Kitchen
Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, 1.75-Quart, Brushed Satin
"A good kettle with a nice whistle—a kettle with a weak or abrasive whistle is off-putting whereas a kettle with a traditional shape and a musical whistle puts you in a good mood."
This kettle has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Food52 x Dansk Købenstyle Casserole
"Classic bakeware and stove-top pots that remind me of the cookware that my mom had growing up. Just makes cooking even cozier."
Hawkins New York Glassware
"I tend to decorate with my kitchen items and the Hawkins glassware looks like candy on the shelf and it's a cheery easy way to have color in your kitchen and still be functional"
Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food by Julia Turshen
"I've been making the Papas Bravas in ‘Small Victories' for years and it's one of my go-to recipes. It is so tangy and comforting and everyone loves it."
Star Anise and Cinnamon Sticks
"Spices that dress up any dish but I use them often together when I make Mark Bittman's recipe for beef pho. I make that probably once a week. It's an easy dish that seems more complicated than it is. I put a whole jalapeno in and sriracha."
Cilantro in a Jar
"My aunt taught me a few years ago that your fresh herbs stay longer if you put them in water. I've been jealous of the refrigerator commercials where people have like 1-10 items in them and that's it. Not that I have an organized fridge but I do have cilantro and dill in two separate jars and I love seeing that when I open my fridge."
Miller High Life
"It's the champagne of beers. I like to put a touch of Frank's Red Hot in it and listen to music while I make my daughter dinner."
Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
"I absolutely truly love it. I always have coffee, Frank's Red Hot, and pickled jalapenos no matter what."
