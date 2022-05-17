Kelly Rizzo's Birthday Tribute to Husband Bob Saget Will Leave Your Heart Full

Bob Saget's birthday tributes are full of love.
On May 17, family and friends close to the Fuller House star celebrated what would have been the actor's 66th birthday. Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo marked the day by sharing photos of the pair on vacation in Mexico exactly one year ago.
"We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special," she wrote online. "We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."
Kelly expressed her wish that Bob could see all of the love he's receiving around the world today. She also had a special message for her husband of nearly four years.
"Honey, everyone loves you so damn much," she wrote. "Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige."
On Jan. 9, Bob was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. The night before, he'd performed onstage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall as part of his standup comedy tour.
According to a statement from the Saget family, the 65-year-old actor's cause of death was head trauma after he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all," the statement read. "To be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."
To mark his birthday, co-star Candace Cameron Bure shared a throwback photo from the set of Fuller House. "I miss you," she wrote on Instagram. "Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts."
Bob's tour partner Mike Young said his death still "doesn't seem real" four months later. "Waiting for the phone to ring so you can tell me our schedule for the spring and summer," he said. "Love you Bob. Could not have had a better mentor in this game."
John Mayer added, "We all miss you terribly down here. Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you. I just wish so badly we were getting dinner tonight. I love you so much."